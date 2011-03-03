Matt Braun

Briquette App

Don't usually make icons but I had fun making this one for Bearded's first app that was just launched to the Mac store. Briquette is a handy chat client for 37signals' Campfire Service.

Take a look at http://briquetteapp.com/
(new design for 1.1 is coming soon)

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
