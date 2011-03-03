Chris Wallace

I got the blues

I got the blues
I'm working on a UI reskin for Melody, the open-source fork of Movable Type. The admin's header will have a single background color that can be changed by the user on a per-site basis to make it very obvious which site you're editing at the moment. All the gradients are merely rgba/image overlays on top of a single color.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
