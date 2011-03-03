I got the blues

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm working on a UI reskin for Melody, the open-source fork of Movable Type. The admin's header will have a single background color that can be changed by the user on a per-site basis to make it very obvious which site you're editing at the moment. All the gradients are merely rgba/image overlays on top of a single color.