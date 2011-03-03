Mackey Saturday

Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Westrock™ identity logotype
Logotype in progress for an equity partner firm with potential expansions into capital investments. Challenges faced have been the broadness of the scope, while trying to illustrate very generic brand attributes utilizing solely a type. Critique, please.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Identity design the world can believe in.
    • Like