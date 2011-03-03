Greg Christman

my cat is a dick

my cat is a dick logo
Start of a fun little project My friend Andy and I are working on. Should be done this week. mycatisadick.com should be up and running once this is finished. If you didn't know... the internet is only for things about cats.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
