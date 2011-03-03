Francis Chouquet

Rebound on WIP for Peaxl

Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
Hire Me
  • Save
Rebound on WIP for Peaxl garamond steelfish marketing script wordpress theme peaxl
Download color palette

Made few changes:
- Courier New -> Garamond,
- left margins for each line,
- bold date.

What do you think ? It is better than previous one ?

0718301c544f63b76055421e1e1cb7cb
Rebound of
WIP for Peaxl
By Francis Chouquet
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Francis Chouquet
Francis Chouquet
If you are looking for funky type, don't look further!
Hire Me

More by Francis Chouquet

View profile
    • Like