Sushi Details
For my Illustrator class, we had to create a cookbook or magazine cover. I've been craving sushi for awhile so why not keep my cravings by drawing sushi? To bad I live in the middle of nowhere so there's no sushi restaurants around. :(

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
