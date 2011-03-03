Koen van Emden

The perfect Smartphone - (with full view)

Koen van Emden
Koen van Emden
  • Save
The perfect Smartphone - (with full view) smartphone iphone x10 mix htc hd2 galaxys
Download color palette

The perfect smartphone: (Inspired by: Apple Iphone, HTC HD2, Sony Ericsson X10, Samsung Galaxy s)

Tell me what you think :)

Full view: http://destinationdesign.nl/smartphoneconcept/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Koen van Emden
Koen van Emden

More by Koen van Emden

View profile
    • Like