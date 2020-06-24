Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Recycled Wickable Fabric

Recycled Wickable Fabric technical illustration industrial design fabric cutaway adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
A recycled and wickable clothing fabric designed to reduce bacterial growth. Illustrations done for Seadon.

