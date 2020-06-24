Tyler West

Brand Identity/Exploration

Tyler West
Tyler West
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Identity/Exploration pattern vector logo illustration octanerender c4d 3d graphic design branding
Brand Identity/Exploration pattern vector logo illustration octanerender c4d 3d graphic design branding
Brand Identity/Exploration pattern vector logo illustration octanerender c4d 3d graphic design branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

The goal of this project was to develop a design system that reflects me as a designer as well as fine-tuning my skillset in 3D. By merging the realm of 3D I was able to take my initial brand exploration further by introducing different lighting techniques as well as textures.

Visit the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/99065479/Personal-Brand-IdentityExploration

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2020
Tyler West
Tyler West
2D/3D Motion Designer Available for Freelance Projects ☺
Hire Me

More by Tyler West

View profile
    • Like