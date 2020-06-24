Brand Identity/Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The goal of this project was to develop a design system that reflects me as a designer as well as fine-tuning my skillset in 3D. By merging the realm of 3D I was able to take my initial brand exploration further by introducing different lighting techniques as well as textures.
Visit the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/99065479/Personal-Brand-IdentityExploration