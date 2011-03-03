Breno Bitencourt

Cdc3 Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Cdc3 Logo light dancer curiosi stripes ballet fly woman acting colorful brazil brand brand identity branding brasil design design studio identidade de marca identidade visual identity logotipo logotype breno bitencourt breno bitencourt visual identity bauru logodesign logodesigner featured logo
Download color palette
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like