Will Jardine

Hurricane Sprite

Will Jardine
Will Jardine
  • Save
Hurricane Sprite animation animated hurricane black white pixel game video game clouds airplane iphone
Download color palette

After the player reaches maximum mass you turn into a hurricane and go into a temporary berserker mode. Lately I've been working on tightening up the hurricane's animation loop (which has been kind of a headache).

Will Jardine
Will Jardine

More by Will Jardine

View profile
    • Like