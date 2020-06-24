Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
✞anton mishin✞

Kukla 3d icon kit

✞anton mishin✞
✞anton mishin✞
Kukla 3d icon kit feature orange violet character icon 3d illustration blender 3d skater hero image landing

Kukla kit

Price
$48
Available on kukla-kit.wannathis.one
Good for sale
Good for sale
Kukla kit

Kukla kit - 3d icon kit. With more then 100 elements. You can use it as icon set or create small scenes/illustrations. All elements are customisable. Change color, add glossiness, add shadows - no problem. Also we've added different angles to objects so you can add more dynamic to compositions.

Hope it will help in your projects!
Enjoy! 😃
Try demo here

✞anton mishin✞
✞anton mishin✞
hi, there
Hire Me

