Marcio Toledo

Tributação no Ensino [final concept]

Marcio Toledo
Marcio Toledo
  • Save
Tributação no Ensino [final concept] website blog ui
Download color palette

I did some tweaking, I improved the background leaving clearer and I finished the concept. Leave your comment, suggestion, criticism. =)

View full version

B5987dc9ea05d3be63a64bf79e68996b
Rebound of
Tributação no Ensino
By Marcio Toledo
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Marcio Toledo
Marcio Toledo

More by Marcio Toledo

View profile
    • Like