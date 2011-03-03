Marc Mendell

Voice O Meter V2

Marc Mendell
Marc Mendell
  • Save
Voice O Meter V2 iphone app dark design blue silver
Download color palette

Another play on the "Voice O Meter" this would open like a drawer from the the top. Trying to simplify - removed the nested "tray" from the previous version.

2db631ca149335a2215dc7fb4f720556
Rebound of
Voice O Meter
By Marc Mendell
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Marc Mendell
Marc Mendell

More by Marc Mendell

View profile
    • Like