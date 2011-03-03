Casa Dei Curiosi Logo

Breno Bitencourt

Happy and sad masks, focus in the body, perception, art, theatre. If you want, could see all these made by a double C; identical, but in opposite direction. Two eyes and some arlechin colors. Hope you like it. Casa Dei Curiosi. :)

