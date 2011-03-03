Jason Gammon

OBJECT UNKNOWN vector

Jason Gammon
Jason Gammon
  • Save
OBJECT UNKNOWN vector logo sketchbook lettering typography
Download color palette

Messing around with the letters. Trying to create a nice balance between positive and negative space.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Jason Gammon
Jason Gammon

More by Jason Gammon

View profile
    • Like