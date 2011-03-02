Jason Gammon

OBJECT UNKNOWN logo sketch

Jason Gammon
Jason Gammon
  • Save
OBJECT UNKNOWN logo sketch logo sketchbook lettering typography
Download color palette

Finally getting around to create a logo for my myself/company. Fun with a sketchbook. I've truncated the full company name to read "OBJUNK"

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
Jason Gammon
Jason Gammon

More by Jason Gammon

View profile
    • Like