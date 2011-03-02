Laura Helen Winn

UTC Design - b&w

Laura Helen Winn
Laura Helen Winn
  • Save
UTC Design - b&w student university brand rebranding type
Download color palette

"Design it like you have to embroider it. Trust me, a client will ask you to do all kinds of weird things with their logo: embroider it, put it on a pencil, etc." -Leslie Jensen-Inman

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
Laura Helen Winn
Laura Helen Winn

More by Laura Helen Winn

View profile
    • Like