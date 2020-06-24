Sprocket Android News Feed w Social Proof

I wanted to add the capability to for my buyers and sellers to see bikes stolen nearby through the Bike Index API - so I also added a Venmo type feed showing who's selling bikes nearby + posts from Sprocket Blog on the web

