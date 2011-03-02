dan gneiding

Argyle Snake

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
Argyle Snake sticker snake argyle sticker mule promo appsumo promo
Download color palette

A sticker I did up for the Dribbble/Sticker Mule/AppSumo promo jam.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like