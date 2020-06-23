Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ketan Mistry

One from the Archive: House illustration

Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
  • Save
One from the Archive: House illustration real project vector house design illustration
Download color palette

This illustration was created way back in 2010 for a mobility aids client. It was initially designed to be interactive, linking to different categories.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2020
Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ketan Mistry

View profile
    • Like