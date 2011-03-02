Kubilay Sapayer

Mojo 2 - iPad Version

Mojo 2 - iPad Version
i saw the ipad 2 today and im really impressed , and decided to get one.
so im porting my theme mojo 2 to ipad.
;)

Posted on Mar 2, 2011
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
