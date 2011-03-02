My Name Is: Portfolio Website Redesign

After many late nights and an expected abuse of coffee, I am very pleased to announce the launch of my new personal site. Due to the type of work I'm currently involved in, I have replaced my portfolio with shout outs to the projects I'm most heavily involved in at the moment. As these ventures get a bit further along, they will link to more than just splash pages :)

I'm still working on select client projects and Mostly Serious is accepting work for badass companies in need of top-notch writing, design, and development of all kinds.

You can see the live site at JaradJohnson.com