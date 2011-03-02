My Name Is: Portfolio Website Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After many late nights and an expected abuse of coffee, I am very pleased to announce the launch of my new personal site. Due to the type of work I'm currently involved in, I have replaced my portfolio with shout outs to the projects I'm most heavily involved in at the moment. As these ventures get a bit further along, they will link to more than just splash pages :)
I'm still working on select client projects and Mostly Serious is accepting work for badass companies in need of top-notch writing, design, and development of all kinds.
You can see the live site at JaradJohnson.com