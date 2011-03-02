Footeriffic

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Look at that hover effect! CSS3 all the way, baybee! Sooooo pretty. This is the kind of thing I could never get quite right using image replacement alone.
What I enjoy most about working on this site is that I'm only supporting IE8+ (with small concessions for IE7). If I can do it with CSS3 and the thing will still be legible for other browsers, I do it.