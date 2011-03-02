Rachel Nabors

Footeriffic

Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Hire Me
  • Save
Footeriffic css3 footer twitter
Download color palette

Look at that hover effect! CSS3 all the way, baybee! Sooooo pretty. This is the kind of thing I could never get quite right using image replacement alone.

What I enjoy most about working on this site is that I'm only supporting IE8+ (with small concessions for IE7). If I can do it with CSS3 and the thing will still be legible for other browsers, I do it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
Rachel Nabors
Rachel Nabors
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Nabors

View profile
    • Like