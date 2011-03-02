So long story short, i suggested to the awesome regggionals.com that they should have a european division, so that all us old-world folks could join the fun.

They asked me if I had any ideas for how to divide up Europe into sub-divisions (like they've done with the US). However, we don't have the same affinity for Basket Ball over here, so dividing up Europe based on game-related conferences didn't seem like an obvious choice.

Anyways, i did some research and lumped together some of the countries into regional zones, most of it is just my own intuition of what countries could be grouped together, so i'd love some input or suggestions.

☛ Check out the European map here

Maybe if people had some awesome suggestions for the regional names? Scandinavia is good, but i'm looking for something similarly unique for the other grouped countries instead of just 'easter' 'western' etc.