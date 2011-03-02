Neil Summerour

I don't know when to say when

I don't know when to say when script ligatures alternates lush
it's not the promised f_f ligature revision (that's coming) but it is relevant in showing the ductus from the f to the r in a standard connection

Posted on Mar 2, 2011
