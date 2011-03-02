Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge illustrator type typography georgia circle red project 52 studio ace of spade she wants revenge
Download color palette

And now, off to texturing.

Shot 1299099811
Rebound of
Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like