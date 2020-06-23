Ali Sayed

Accomodate - Rental home finder mobile application UI

Ali Sayed
Ali Sayed
  • Save
Accomodate - Rental home finder mobile application UI colorful creative minimal ui design phone app mobile homepage booking rent house search results list find search home
Accomodate - Rental home finder mobile application UI colorful creative minimal ui design phone app mobile homepage booking rent house search results list find search home
Download color palette
  1. 55.jpg
  2. Mobile2.jpg

Hey guys 👋
Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow us!

Want similar designs?
Available for Hire - contactunopie@gmail.com

----------
Stay connected on
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/unopie.designs

Skype
https://join.skype.com/invite/agxUtUXNSwSh

Thanks for watching! 😊

Ali Sayed
Ali Sayed

More by Ali Sayed

View profile
    • Like