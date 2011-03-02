Joshua Blount

Marking Up Mockups

Been spending lot's of time marking up PSDs with documentation for iOS developers on an iPad app. Not the most fun thing I've ever done, but it can be fun to make the notes witty / pretty.

Posted on Mar 2, 2011
