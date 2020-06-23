Zakhar Davydov

Interactive fitness video chat

Zakhar Davydov
Zakhar Davydov
  • Save
Interactive fitness video chat mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

The UI/UX for the interactive video chat platform that acts as an intermediate between fitness coaches and their clients.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2020
Zakhar Davydov
Zakhar Davydov

More by Zakhar Davydov

View profile
    • Like