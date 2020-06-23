Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Keiron Calder

Awards by Ken Design Studio

Keiron Calder
Keiron Calder
Hire Me
  • Save
Awards by Ken Design Studio wood timber brass faceted manufacturing making bespoke award trophy scottish awards trophies black pink photography sketching 3d modelling design process product design industrial design design studio
Download color palette

Bespoke trophies for the Scottish Tech Startup Awards 2018 & 2019.

2019's trophies are a faceted timber wave body finished in pink and capped with a brass top.

2018's trophies are a blackened timber block, with stepped organic ridges cut into the top surface creating an organic hill scape form.

Designed in Edinburgh, Scotland by Ken Design Studio, bringing products, spaces & brands to life www.kendesignstudio.co.uk

Keiron Calder
Keiron Calder
Elevating businesses into Brands.
Hire Me

More by Keiron Calder

View profile
    • Like