Awards by Ken Design Studio

Bespoke trophies for the Scottish Tech Startup Awards 2018 & 2019.
2019's trophies are a faceted timber wave body finished in pink and capped with a brass top.
2018's trophies are a blackened timber block, with stepped organic ridges cut into the top surface creating an organic hill scape form.
Designed in Edinburgh, Scotland by Ken Design Studio, bringing products, spaces & brands to life www.kendesignstudio.co.uk