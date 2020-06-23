Awards by Ken Design Studio

Bespoke trophies for the Scottish Tech Startup Awards 2018 & 2019.

2019's trophies are a faceted timber wave body finished in pink and capped with a brass top.

2018's trophies are a blackened timber block, with stepped organic ridges cut into the top surface creating an organic hill scape form.

