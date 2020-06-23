Slider animation

Kukla kit - 3d icon kit. With more then 100 elements. You can use it as icon set or create small scenes/illustrations. All elements are customizable. Change color, add glossiness, add shadows - no problem. Also we've added different angles to objects so you can add more dynamic to compositions.

Hope it will help in your projects!

Enjoy! 😃

Try demo here: https://www.kukla-kit.com/