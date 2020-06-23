Torf - Brand Identity Design

Here's part of the brand identity we created for Torf, an unique, energetic and bold clothing line aimed at young people.

Torf is based in Bahamas but will have a global audience, their name was derived from the initials of the CEO's name - Torique Farrington.

Together with the client, we decided to create a simple wordmark that conveys movement, energy and, if you look with enough attention, a t-shirt on the first letter 👕

We've attached several snapshots of this brand identity. Feel free to save this post to have branding inspiration later!

--

--