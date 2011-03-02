Standard Design

Music Video - Part 1

Music Video - Part 1 video cs5 animation 8mm film transfer editing timeline music after effects after effects super 8 home movies
Working on a music video in After Effects. Reviewing, capturing, and editing a box full of old 8mm/super 8mm movie reels. There is some awesome shit in there. Can't wait to show it off.

