EARTH DAY EVERYDAY - Rebound Me!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lucky me I got the day off today and the weather is AWESOME! I was hiking around the stream behind my house and decided to clean it up while I was down there. I got to thinking about how needless it is for people to leave their trash around - especially when the stream backs up to houses (probably theirs). So I thought, why not take the opportunity to push "Earth Day Everyday"
If you're game, go outside and do something to help Mother Nature out and rebound this shot with a pic of whatever you did. If you're not as lucky as me :) and can't get outside, go ahead and rebound with an illustration/logo/whatever representing some everyday Earth love.