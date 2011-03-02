EARTH DAY EVERYDAY - Rebound Me!

Lucky me I got the day off today and the weather is AWESOME! I was hiking around the stream behind my house and decided to clean it up while I was down there. I got to thinking about how needless it is for people to leave their trash around - especially when the stream backs up to houses (probably theirs). So I thought, why not take the opportunity to push "Earth Day Everyday"

If you're game, go outside and do something to help Mother Nature out and rebound this shot with a pic of whatever you did. If you're not as lucky as me :) and can't get outside, go ahead and rebound with an illustration/logo/whatever representing some everyday Earth love.