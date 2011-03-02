Travis Neilson

Last Article (for a while)

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson
  • Save
Last Article (for a while) website art-directed css3 hipstamatic thoughts personal
Download color palette

Up too late last night finishing up this post. It's the story of our family's trek up here to the Bay. This will the the last post on this blog for a while, I'll be commencing an archive-and-redesign shortly. I'll keep you posted on that.

Edit: Just realized I didn't drop the link.
http://travisneilson.com/photo/my-hipsta-romance/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson

More by Travis Neilson

View profile
    • Like