Finished product: wallet

Finished product: wallet grunge product process wallet tree trade gothic clarendon
From photo, to sketch to this finished wallet. Ta da!

It's quite a challenge to handle all aspects of production from concept, design, printing, photography, marketing and shipping; but it's very satisfying when it's all done.

See the finished wallets at Resist Today.

Sideways Branch Sketch
By Dave Rau
Posted on Mar 2, 2011
