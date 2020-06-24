Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stefan Schuch

Landing page header and more

Stefan Schuch
Stefan Schuch
  • Save
Landing page header and more neumorphic financial fintech ux ui design vector illustration branding
Landing page header and more neumorphic financial fintech ux ui design vector illustration branding
Landing page header and more neumorphic financial fintech ux ui design vector illustration branding
Landing page header and more neumorphic financial fintech ux ui design vector illustration branding
Download color palette
  1. Header-01.png
  2. InvestorPage_Illo-2.png
  3. InvestorPage_Illo-1.png
  4. InvestorPage_Illo-3.png

Here are some illos I made for Pipe's Landing and Investor pages.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2020
Stefan Schuch
Stefan Schuch
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stefan Schuch

View profile
    • Like