Indigo logo

In the brief it was specified to me that Indigo was a company that developed an app for cloud storage.

Indigo is a company dedicated to transferring documents in the cloud, so when designing the logo I focused on highlighting that feeling of sharing. The first thing I did was the isotype, which consists of three clouds, which are linked together. also, after placing the name of the product, I decided to replace the point of the "i" with a cloud, thus strengthening the concept of working in the cloud.

In the choice of colors, I decided to allude to the sky with light blue tones to reinforce the idea of ​​the cloud, but adding a gradient with purple tones to give more dynamism and energy to the logo, thus leaving the typical scheme of logos related to the cloud.

*To see the complete project go to my portfolio: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013a332910b88e2070