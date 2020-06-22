Indigo logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the brief it was specified to me that Indigo was a company that developed an app for cloud storage.
Indigo is a company dedicated to transferring documents in the cloud, so when designing the logo I focused on highlighting that feeling of sharing. The first thing I did was the isotype, which consists of three clouds, which are linked together. also, after placing the name of the product, I decided to replace the point of the "i" with a cloud, thus strengthening the concept of working in the cloud.
In the choice of colors, I decided to allude to the sky with light blue tones to reinforce the idea of the cloud, but adding a gradient with purple tones to give more dynamism and energy to the logo, thus leaving the typical scheme of logos related to the cloud.
*To see the complete project go to my portfolio: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013a332910b88e2070