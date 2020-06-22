Morgan Gautreau

Netflix Redesign Concept Mobile

🏫School Project Part 2 🏫

Because of the short time frame and scope of the project, I designed only the key pages for the mobile version of the app.

Cheers 🤘🏻

Netflix Redesign Concept
