Alionie

Gastro pub_shot_1

Alionie
Alionie
  • Save
Gastro pub_shot_1 nightlife photography gastronomy gastro-pub web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello dribblers,
this is a web site of a gastro-pub. Catchy artistic photos and the sticky top bar contribute to a better user experience and create aesthetic appeal.
This is one of my first web sites created with css.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2020
Alionie
Alionie

More by Alionie

View profile
    • Like