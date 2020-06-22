Zivmi - Brand Identity Design

For the last couple of months we have been working with Zivmi in order to bring their product to life - a Payment App focused on easy and fast transactions.

During the initial strategy sessions, after analysing their competitors and defining their target audience, we decided that we would create a brand identity that would appeal to people that want a easy to use payment system without huge transaction fees.

In order to achieve that, we created a brand identity that focuses on the right aspects - fast transactions, a trustworthy service and the ease of use - we achieved that with warm colors, a clean typeface and a logo that conveys speed on a subtle way.

