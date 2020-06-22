Art27

Innovazium

Art27
Art27
  • Save
Innovazium education learning instruction innovation problem-solving creative ui wordmark vector typography illustration monogram logo branding abstract design
Download color palette

It's a brick and mortar business that provides
in-person and online educational services.
Provide courses of instruction to adults
and children in the fields of creativity, innovation,
and problem-solving.

What do you think about this concept?
Leave a comment.
Hit the Love if you like this concept and don't forget to follow me. :)

Send project inquiries here:
Email 📧: achrafmss2019@gmail.com

Art27
Art27

More by Art27

View profile
    • Like