Akdesain

WOmen Science Logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
WOmen Science Logo akdesain design minimal creative logo design negative space cosmic art science womens womens day women empowerment she girl women
Download color palette

women science logo. Suitable for any business related.

Once it's sold, it's gone!
Buy this logo

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like