SoMe Carousel Ads | deepdivr

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
deepdivr is a cross-platform social media analytics tool, which helps companies by giving them the tools needed to monitor and optimize their social media campaigns. deepdivr's customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.
The objective of the ad was to targets users who want to save time on their social media reporting, and to have them sign-up to our platform for free.
I decided to create a "continuous-type" carousel, instead of single card carousel since it was beneficial to show the process on how create a report.
Work from 2019.
https://deepdivr.io/