SoMe Carousel Ads | deepdivr

SoMe Carousel Ads | deepdivr modern clean gradient cards design facebook ad carousel icons illustration animation after effects animation advertising analytics social media
deepdivr is a cross-platform social media analytics tool, which helps companies by giving them the tools needed to monitor and optimize their social media campaigns. deepdivr's customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.

The objective of the ad was to targets users who want to save time on their social media reporting, and to have them sign-up to our platform for free.

I decided to create a "continuous-type" carousel, instead of single card carousel since it was beneficial to show the process on how create a report.

Work from 2019.

https://deepdivr.io/

