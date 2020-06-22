SoMe Carousel Ads | deepdivr

deepdivr is a cross-platform social media analytics tool, which helps companies by giving them the tools needed to monitor and optimize their social media campaigns. deepdivr's customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.

The objective of the ad was to targets users who want to save time on their social media reporting, and to have them sign-up to our platform for free.

I decided to create a "continuous-type" carousel, instead of single card carousel since it was beneficial to show the process on how create a report.

Work from 2019.

https://deepdivr.io/