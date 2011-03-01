Dan Cederholm

Pack

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Pack webstandardssherpa backpack icon illustration orange red blue tan mountains gillsans clarendon
Download color palette

I've been working on a really fun project (design and art direction) with the fine folks at Easy! Designs and a few other organizations which should be launching very soon.

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like