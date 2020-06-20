Claire Liang

Daily UI 004 – Calculator

Claire Liang
Claire Liang
  • Save
Daily UI 004 – Calculator calculator ui calorie calculator daily ui 004 daily ui challenge daily ui
Download color palette

Day 4's challenge was designing a calculator. I decided to design a calorie calculator and included the basic input fields!

Struggled for a while with this one and tried to play around with light/dark blue tones :)

Claire Liang
Claire Liang

More by Claire Liang

View profile
    • Like