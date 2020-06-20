Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pick a Point

Pick a Point modern minimalist logo modern logo professional logo minimalist logo design creative logo business logo design branding logo design
"Pick a Point" is a ride-sharing local service providing company. This is a logo design concept with app icon variations.

If you want to work with me, contact me via mail,
ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com

