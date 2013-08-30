Jonathan Moreira
Guided and help tour tooltip

I've been playing around with different concepts for a simple guided tour of our app. It would consist of a few steps. Each step would explain an element or feature with a small tooltip. The main goal is to render a smooth tour, and motivate the user to go through all the steps.

To do so, I had this idea of showing a little progress bar. I think this would be an interesting way to show the progress instead of a standard "Step 3 of 5" text.

Any thoughts?

Posted on Aug 30, 2013
