Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel C.

011 - Sign up

Samuel C.
Samuel C.
  • Save
011 - Sign up daily ui challenge webdesign inspiration concept web hairdressing salon haidresser sign up ui interface website design illustration design
Download color palette

Hey guys ! 🙂
New concept for daily UI design challenge.
👉 more info: https://www.dailyui.co/

Samuel C.
Samuel C.
Product designer, crafting concepts with fun !

More by Samuel C.

View profile
    • Like